Maruti Suzuki Dzire named India's top seller in July 2026
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Maruti Suzuki Dzire just claimed the title of India's best-selling car for July 2026, moving 23,791 units.
It's the second time in three months Dzire has led the pack, beating WagonR, even as SUVs keep trending.
Maruti Suzuki claims 6 July spots
Maruti Suzuki grabbed six out of 10 spots on the sales chart in July 2026, thanks to its lineup of fuel-efficient and affordable cars.
The Dzire stands out with impressive mileage (up to 25.71km/l for automatic and 33.73km/kg for CNG), roomy interiors, smart pricing from tax benefits, and a five-star safety rating, making it a solid pick whether you're buying for yourself or your business.