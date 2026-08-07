Maruti Suzuki Dzire named India's top seller in July 2026

Maruti Suzuki grabbed six out of 10 spots on the sales chart in July 2026, thanks to its lineup of fuel-efficient and affordable cars.

The Dzire stands out with impressive mileage (up to 25.71km/l for automatic and 33.73km/kg for CNG), roomy interiors, smart pricing from tax benefits, and a five-star safety rating, making it a solid pick whether you're buying for yourself or your business.