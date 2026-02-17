Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara debuts with unique battery rental option

Maruti Suzuki's new e-Vitara electric SUV has launched in India, starting at ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta 49kWh trim—battery not included. Instead of paying a huge upfront battery cost, you can rent it for ₹3.99/km, making EV ownership a lot more flexible and wallet-friendly.

First, let's look at the design and build quality Built on the Heartect-e platform with BYD LFP blade cells, the e-Vitara is 4,275mm long with a 2,700mm wheelbase and 180mm ground clearance.

It scored an impressive five stars from BNCAP for adult safety (31.49/32), so it's not just about looks.

ARAI-certified range of up to 440km per charge The 49kWh FWD battery packs 144hp and does 0-100km/h in just 8.9 seconds, with an ARAI-certified range of up to 440km—great for city runs or road trips.

Inside, you get a big digital driver display, a touchscreen with wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS tech, panoramic sunroof, and Infinity audio system.