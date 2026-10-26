Maruti Suzuki expects double-digit growth despite 21.9% car market dip
Maruti Suzuki is feeling upbeat about the 2026 festive season, expecting double-digit sales growth, even though the overall car market dipped 21.9% during Navratri.
Partho Banerjee, who heads marketing and sales, shared that their deliveries during Navratri matched last year's pace, and from Onam to Dussehra, they actually saw a 30% jump compared to last year.
Maruti doubles SUV sales, bookings 2.7L
To beat the industry slowdown, Maruti focused on getting more of its models like Victoris and Brezza into showrooms. This move doubled their SUV sales during the festivities.
Small cars also got a boost, with deliveries rising by about 16% to 17% from Ganesh Chaturthi to Dussehra.
Pending bookings climbed from 200,000 at the start of October to 270,000 after Dussehra, so Maruti's main game now is keeping up with all that festive demand.