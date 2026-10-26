Maruti Suzuki expects double-digit growth despite 21.9% car market dip

To beat the industry slowdown, Maruti focused on getting more of its models like Victoris and Brezza into showrooms. This move doubled their SUV sales during the festivities.

Small cars also got a boost, with deliveries rising by about 16% to 17% from Ganesh Chaturthi to Dussehra.

Pending bookings climbed from 200,000 at the start of October to 270,000 after Dussehra, so Maruti's main game now is keeping up with all that festive demand.