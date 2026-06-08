The car was launched in September 2025

Maruti Grand Victoris crosses 1L sales in just 9 months

By Akash Pandey 03:00 pm Jun 08, 202603:00 pm

What's the story

Maruti Suzuki's Grand Victoris has surpassed the 100,000 sales mark in just nine months. The milestone was achieved by the mid-size SUV by the end of May 2026. The vehicle was officially launched on September 3, 2025, and went on sale about three weeks later. It took just five months to sell its first 50,000 units and another four months for the next half lakh units.