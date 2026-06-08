Maruti Grand Victoris crosses 1L sales in just 9 months
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki's Grand Victoris has surpassed the 100,000 sales mark in just nine months. The milestone was achieved by the mid-size SUV by the end of May 2026. The vehicle was officially launched on September 3, 2025, and went on sale about three weeks later. It took just five months to sell its first 50,000 units and another four months for the next half lakh units.
Sales surge
Notable achievements of the Grand Victoris
The highest monthly dispatch for the Grand Victoris was recorded in January 2026 at 15,240 units. It became India's 10th best-selling passenger vehicle and sixth best-selling SUV last month. The model contributed to a whopping 20% of Maruti Suzuki India's UV sales. It was also the company's third best-selling UV after Ertiga MPV and Vitara Brezza compact SUV.
Market share
The SUV has also boosted Maruti Suzuki's export numbers
The Grand Victoris has contributed to 14% of the 703,505 utility vehicles sold by Maruti Suzuki between August 2025 and May 2026. The model is also expected to be a key player in the company's export strategy. Under its global name 'Across,' the SUV has already contributed nearly 5,000 units to Maruti Suzuki's record overseas shipments of over 443,800 units in FY2026.
Sales comparison
It took the Grand Vitara a year to achieve this
The Maruti Victoris has outperformed its predecessor, the Nexa channel-retailed Grand Vitara. The latter took 12 months to reach 100,000 wholesales while the former achieved this milestone in just nine months. This makes it the fastest model in Maruti Suzuki's mid-size SUV portfolio to hit this milestone. However, it still lags behind the Hyundai Creta facelift, which reached this mark in six months after its January 2024 launch.
Model details
In India, the mid-size SUV starts at ₹10.50 lakh
The Maruti Victoris is available in 21 variants across six trims: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi+ and ZXi+ (O). The base LXI MT variant starts at ₹10.50 lakh while the top-end ZXi Plus (O) Strong Hybrid CVT variant costs ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a range of powertrains including a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine as well as CNG and strong hybrid options for fuel efficiency.