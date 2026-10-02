Maruti Suzuki hatchback sales jump 41% in H1 FY2026-27
Maruti Suzuki's hatchbacks are having a moment, with sales jumping 41% in the first half of FY2026-27.
This big boost comes after GST rates were cut in September 2025, making small cars more affordable.
Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki, shared that this isn't just a fluke, it's part of an ongoing trend.
Dzire H1 bestseller despite supply issues
Entry-level hatchbacks shot up by 86%, and mid-hatchbacks grew by 40%.
The Alto and S-Presso together sold nearly 92,000 units in September alone.
Even with supply chain hiccups, the Dzire was the first half's bestseller, Swift kept up strong numbers every month, and the newly launched Baleno made waves with 25,000 units sold in its very first month, proof that buyers are loving Maruti's lineup right now.