Maruti Suzuki launches CNG automatic Swift, Dzire, Baleno models
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Maruti Suzuki just dropped CNG automatic versions of the Swift, Dzire, and Baleno, making it easier for anyone who wants both fuel savings and the convenience of an automatic.
These new models use a 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) with S-CNG tech that was earlier only in manuals.
Prices start at ₹7.92 lakh for Swift, ₹8.53 lakh for Dzire, and ₹8.32 lakh for Baleno (ex-showroom).
Trims AGS on select variants ₹35K-40K
You get a few trim options: Swift comes in VXi, VXi (O), and ZXi; Dzire has VXi and ZXi; Baleno offers Delta and Zeta trims.
The AGS feature is only available on select variants, not the absolute top ones like Dzire ZXi+.
Expect to pay about ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 more than the manual CNG versions if you want that automatic comfort.