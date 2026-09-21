Maruti Suzuki launches CNG automatic Swift, Dzire, Baleno models

Maruti Suzuki just dropped CNG automatic versions of the Swift, Dzire, and Baleno, making it easier for anyone who wants both fuel savings and the convenience of an automatic.

These new models use a 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) with S-CNG tech that was earlier only in manuals.

Prices start at ₹7.92 lakh for Swift, ₹8.53 lakh for Dzire, and ₹8.32 lakh for Baleno (ex-showroom).