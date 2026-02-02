Maruti Suzuki weighs price hike amid rising input costs

Maruti Suzuki , India's largest carmaker, is considering a price hike for its vehicles. The move comes amid rising input costs and strong consumer demand after recent GST rate cuts. Partho Banerjee, the company's Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), said that the rise in commodity prices, especially precious metals, is significantly increasing costs. However, he did not indicate the timeline for the price hike.

Cost management We are trying to manage rising costs through efficiencies: Banerjee Banerjee further said that Maruti Suzuki is trying to manage these rising costs through efficiencies in its supply chain and manufacturing processes. However, he also noted that if the cost pressures continue, they may have to pass these on to customers. "Our endeavor, being a market leader, has always been to minimize the cost increase to our customers," he said.

Customer assurance Price protection scheme for 1st-time customers To tackle the issue of delayed deliveries due to production constraints, Maruti Suzuki had launched a price protection scheme in January. Banerjee said this was done to ensure first-time customers entering the four-wheeler segment get an opportunity to upgrade without worrying about price hikes. "There will be no price increase (for those customers)," he clarified.

Advertisement