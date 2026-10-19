Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars this festive season
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki is offering lucrative discounts and benefits on a range of its models, including the Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, XL6, Invicto, and others. The company is providing benefits of up to ₹1.36 lakh on the Sigma petrol variant of the Grand Vitara. The strong-hybrid version also comes with benefits worth up to ₹1.20 lakh during this festive season.
Bonus perks
Extended warranty available on select models
Along with the cash discounts, Maruti Suzuki is also offering zero road tax benefits worth up to ₹1.85 lakh and a five-year extended warranty on select models.
However, these incentives come with separate conditions and may not be applicable for all customers.
The company is also offering a ₹35,000 cash discount on the Jimny model during this festive season.
Model perks
Check out the offers on XL6 and Fronx
The XL6 model comes with a cash discount of ₹31,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, and a PCM benefit of ₹10,000.
This brings the total potential savings on the XL6 to ₹61,000.
The discount package for the Fronx model varies depending on engine and fuel type.
Turbo-petrol variants get a cash discount of ₹12,100 along with other benefits worth up to ₹27,100.
Variant benefits
The e-Vitara gets exchange bonus
The non-turbo petrol and CNG variants of the Fronx may not get the same cash discount but can still avail other benefits.
The reported incentives for these variants are up to ₹22,100 and ₹15,000, respectively, depending on eligibility.
Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara could also get an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a free home charger with installation during this festive season.
Additional discounts
Invicto comes with an exchange benefit of ₹50,000
The premium Invicto MPV comes with an exchange benefit of ₹50,000 and an upgrade benefit of ₹30,000.
Some published offer breakdowns put total Invicto benefits at as much as ₹95,000 when additional eligible incentives are included.
Other models like the Baleno facelift do not have any other festive offer reported.