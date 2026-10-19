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Home / News / Auto News / Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars this festive season
Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars this festive season
Along with cash discounts, Maruti Suzuki is also offering zero road tax benefits

Big discounts on Maruti Suzuki cars this festive season

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 19, 2026
05:05 pm
What's the story

Maruti Suzuki is offering lucrative discounts and benefits on a range of its models, including the Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, XL6, Invicto, and others. The company is providing benefits of up to ₹1.36 lakh on the Sigma petrol variant of the Grand Vitara. The strong-hybrid version also comes with benefits worth up to ₹1.20 lakh during this festive season.

Bonus perks

Extended warranty available on select models

Along with the cash discounts, Maruti Suzuki is also offering zero road tax benefits worth up to ₹1.85 lakh and a five-year extended warranty on select models.

However, these incentives come with separate conditions and may not be applicable for all customers.

The company is also offering a ₹35,000 cash discount on the Jimny model during this festive season.

Model perks

Check out the offers on XL6 and Fronx

The XL6 model comes with a cash discount of ₹31,000, an exchange bonus of ₹20,000, and a PCM benefit of ₹10,000.

This brings the total potential savings on the XL6 to ₹61,000.

The discount package for the Fronx model varies depending on engine and fuel type.

Turbo-petrol variants get a cash discount of ₹12,100 along with other benefits worth up to ₹27,100.

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Variant benefits

The e-Vitara gets exchange bonus

The non-turbo petrol and CNG variants of the Fronx may not get the same cash discount but can still avail other benefits.

The reported incentives for these variants are up to ₹22,100 and ₹15,000, respectively, depending on eligibility.

Maruti Suzuki's e-Vitara could also get an exchange bonus of ₹30,000 and a free home charger with installation during this festive season.

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Additional discounts

Invicto comes with an exchange benefit of ₹50,000

The premium Invicto MPV comes with an exchange benefit of ₹50,000 and an upgrade benefit of ₹30,000.

Some published offer breakdowns put total Invicto benefits at as much as ₹95,000 when additional eligible incentives are included.

Other models like the Baleno facelift do not have any other festive offer reported.

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