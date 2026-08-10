Maruti Suzuki plans 7 SUVs by 2031 and boosts capacity
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Maruti Suzuki just announced plans to roll out seven new SUVs by 2031, aiming to ride the SUV wave that's sweeping India.
To keep up with demand, it is also adding capacity for 500,000 more cars a year starting fiscal 2026-27.
The company says this move is all about staying in tune with what customers want and keeping its lead in the market.
India car market forecast 6.3 million units
India's car market is set to hit up to 6.3 million units by 2030-31, thanks mostly to small cars getting more popular (helped along by the recent GST rate cut).
Maruti isn't just thinking about size: it is also investing in greener tech like CNG and biogas, showing it wants to keep things sustainable while still delivering what buyers are looking for.