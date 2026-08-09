Maruti Suzuki projects passenger vehicle market at 61-63L by FY31

To get there, Maruti is investing ₹35,000 crore to boost its production capacity and will add seven new SUVs over the next five to six years.

The company's also going greener: there's ₹561 crore set aside for four biogas plants to support cleaner energy.

Plus, Maruti just hit record sales in FY26 with 24.2 lakh vehicles sold and 4.47 lakh exported, a sign they're serious about staying on top.