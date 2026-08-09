Maruti Suzuki projects passenger vehicle market at 61-63L by FY31
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Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for major growth, expecting the domestic passenger vehicle market to grow to 61-63 lakh units by FY31.
Chairman R.C. Bhargava shared these upbeat plans in a statement accompanying its 2025-26 annual report.
Maruti plans 7 SUVs, invests ₹35,000cr
To get there, Maruti is investing ₹35,000 crore to boost its production capacity and will add seven new SUVs over the next five to six years.
The company's also going greener: there's ₹561 crore set aside for four biogas plants to support cleaner energy.
Plus, Maruti just hit record sales in FY26 with 24.2 lakh vehicles sold and 4.47 lakh exported, a sign they're serious about staying on top.