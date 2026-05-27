Maruti Suzuki reports 2.84cr vehicles serviced across India in FY26
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just broke its own record by servicing 2.84 crore vehicles across India in fiscal 2026, more than ever before.
This big leap was powered by its huge network of nearly 6,000 service centers and a focus on tech-savvy operations.
Maruti Suzuki plans 8,000 touchpoints FY31
Looking ahead, the company plans to grow its service network to 8,000 touchpoints by FY31 to keep up with changing car tech and customer needs.
CEO Hisashi Takeuchi called this milestone "Achieving our highest-ever annual service load is a significant milestone and reflects the trust customers place in Maruti Suzuki's after-sales capabilities. ", and thanked its partners for helping make it happen, promising even better service experiences in the future.