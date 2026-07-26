Maruti Suzuki aims to sell 9L CNG vehicles this fiscal
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has set an ambitious target of selling around nine lakh CNG vehicles in the current fiscal year. This is nearly a 30% increase from the previous financial year. The surge in demand for these eco-friendly automobiles comes after the recent conflict in West Asia, a senior company official told PTI.
Sales surge
CNG vehicle sales in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer of Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee, revealed that the company sold 2.2 lakh units of CNG vehicles across all models in Q1 of this fiscal year.
This is a whopping 58% increase over the same period last year.
The spike in sales can be attributed to rising fuel prices following the West Asia conflict.
Model variety
Expanding portfolio of CNG models
Maruti Suzuki currently offers 15 different CNG models in India, including light commercial vehicles. In the fiscal year 2025-26, the company sold over seven lakh units of these eco-friendly vehicles. The demand for CNG cars isn't just limited to small cars and vans anymore.
SUV popularity
SUVs embracing CNG variants
The demand for CNG vehicles has also extended to Maruti Suzuki's SUVs.
Banerjee said that over 50% of sales for their SUV Victoris come from the 'underbody CNG' variant.
The company has now introduced this feature in the newly launched version of its compact SUV Brezza as well.
Last month, CNG vehicles contributed 42% to Maruti Suzuki's total sales.