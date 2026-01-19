Maruti Suzuki sends Victoris SUV worldwide as 'Across'
Auto
Maruti Suzuki just kicked off global exports of its Victoris SUV, now rebranded as the Across.
Over 450 units shipped out from Gujarat in January 2026, with plans to reach more than 100 countries—especially in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Why does this matter?
The Victoris isn't just any SUV—it launched in India in 2025 and scored five-star safety ratings.
Maruti Suzuki's export game is strong too: they've been India's top passenger vehicle exporter for five years straight, with exports growing nearly fivefold since 2020.
If you're into cars or global trends, this is a big move worth knowing about.