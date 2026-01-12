Maruti Suzuki service centers are coming to Indian Oil pumps

Expansion plans

Partnership to enhance Maruti Suzuki's service network

The partnership with IOCL is expected to expand Maruti Suzuki's coverage beyond its existing network of over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities. "Our goal is to make car servicing as easy and convenient as possible," said Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer (Service) at Maruti Suzuki. He added that the collaboration with Indian Oil will bring after-sales support to places frequently visited by motorists.