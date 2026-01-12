Maruti Suzuki service centers are coming to Indian Oil pumps
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to establish vehicle service centers at select IOCL fuel retail outlets. The initiative is aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for customers, particularly in areas where workshops are scarce. The move will bring routine maintenance, minor repairs, and even major service operations to IOCL stations.
Expansion plans
Partnership to enhance Maruti Suzuki's service network
The partnership with IOCL is expected to expand Maruti Suzuki's coverage beyond its existing network of over 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities. "Our goal is to make car servicing as easy and convenient as possible," said Ram Suresh Akella, Executive Officer (Service) at Maruti Suzuki. He added that the collaboration with Indian Oil will bring after-sales support to places frequently visited by motorists.
Multi-service hubs
Indian Oil's perspective on the partnership
From Indian Oil's perspective, the partnership is another step toward turning fuel stations into multi-service hubs. Saumitra P. Srivastava, Director (Marketing) at IOCL, said their network of over 41,000 stations can provide value-added services along with fuel. "Integrating automotive care at our outlets strengthens the overall customer experience and brings essential services closer to consumers," he added.