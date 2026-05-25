Maruti Suzuki set to launch India's 1st flex fuel car
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Maruti Suzuki is set to launch India's first flex-fuel car, likely a WagonR, on June 5, 2026, to mark World Environment Day.
Announced by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, this move could be a big step for greener driving in India.
WagonR E100 built for ethanol blends
The WagonR E100 aims to cut down fossil fuel use and help drivers save money, since ethanol should cost less than gasoline.
Expect updates like ethanol-friendly fuel lines and smarter engine technology so the car can handle different fuel blends smoothly.
Success will depend on how quickly ethanol pumps roll out across the country.