Maruti Suzuki to expand after-sales network by fiscal 2030-31
Auto
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to boost its after-sales service network from about 6,000 to nearly 8,000 touchpoints across India by fiscal 2030-31.
This big push comes as more people buy cars and new tech hits the roads: during FY2025-26, it serviced more than 28.4 million vehicles.
Maruti's Takeuchi stresses trust, smarter centers
Hisashi Takeuchi says customer trust and reliable service are what keep Maruti on top.
The company plans to make its service centers smarter and more efficient, so whether you're in a city or a small town, getting your car checked should be easier than ever.