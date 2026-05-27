Maruti Suzuki to expand after-sales network by fiscal 2030-31 Auto May 27, 2026

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to boost its after-sales service network from about 6,000 to nearly 8,000 touchpoints across India by fiscal 2030-31.

This big push comes as more people buy cars and new tech hits the roads: during FY2025-26, it serviced more than 28.4 million vehicles.