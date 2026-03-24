Maruti Suzuki to invest ₹10,189 crore in new factory
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Maruti Suzuki is putting ₹10,189 crore into a brand-new factory at Gujarat's Khoraj Industrial Estate.
The goal? To bump up production by 2.5 lakh cars a year and keep up with all the extra demand, both in India and abroad.
If things go as planned, the new plant could be rolling by 2029.
Investment will be funded through internal accruals
Right now, Maruti's main factories are running flat out (together they're making about 26 lakh cars each year). This new site will help them meet growing demand without missing a beat.
The company had earlier approved acquiring land at Khoraj Industrial Estate and says the investment will be funded through internal accruals, showing they're serious about scaling up for the future.