Maruti Suzuki to launch 7 new SUVs in coming years Auto Mar 18, 2026

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch seven brand-new SUVs over the next five to six years, aiming to ride the SUV wave that's now dominating more than half of India's car market.

The company's share in this segment has grown steadily, from about 17% in 2020 to nearly 20% by early 2026.