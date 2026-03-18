Maruti Suzuki to launch 7 new SUVs in coming years
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch seven brand-new SUVs over the next five to six years, aiming to ride the SUV wave that's now dominating more than half of India's car market.
The company's share in this segment has grown steadily, from about 17% in 2020 to nearly 20% by early 2026.
Brezza and Fronx were top performers in SUV family
Right now, Maruti's SUV family includes the e Vitara, Victoris, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Fronx, and Jimny.
The Brezza was their top performer this year with almost 164,000 units sold, closely followed by the Fronx.
The big news about upcoming models was shared by Managing Director Hisashi Takeuchi during an investor meeting on March 17.
Maruti's sales numbers for February
In February alone, Maruti Suzuki sold over 200,000 vehicles, a solid jump of more than 7%. Exports shot up by a huge 56%, and utility vehicle sales crossed the 72,000 mark for the month.
Midsize SUV sales have doubled recently too, helping boost Maruti's slice of the market even further.