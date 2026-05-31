Maruti Suzuki to launch India's 1st mass-market flex-fuel E100 car
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Maruti Suzuki is about to launch India's first mass-market flex-fuel car, and it'll run entirely on ethanol (E100).
Announced by Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, this move supports the push for cleaner fuels and aims to cut down on expensive crude oil imports.
Government plans 5,000 E100 fuel stations
Flex-fuel cars can use gasoline, ethanol, or blends like E85 and E100, way more flexible than current gasoline vehicles stuck at E20.
Maruti hasn't revealed the exact model yet, but it could be a WagonR or Fronx.
Plus, the government plans to set up 5,000 E100 fuel stations in two years to make switching easier and help reduce emissions.