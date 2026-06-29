Maruti Suzuki to launch refreshed Brezza with Fronx 1.0L turbo
Maruti Suzuki is dropping the refreshed Brezza on July 23, 2026, with some pretty solid upgrades.
The big news? It's finally getting a turbo-petrol engine (the same 1.0-liter from the Fronx), which should make it zippier and might even help keep prices friendly thanks to tax perks.
Plus, there are fresh design tweaks like new bumpers and connected LED tail lamps inspired by the bigger Victoris SUV.
Larger screen and Level 2 ADAS
Inside, you'll find a larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen, front seat ventilation, ambient lighting, better trim materials, and now front parking sensors could be a possible inclusion, nice for city driving.
Safety gets a boost too: the updated Brezza is expected to add Level 2 ADAS features (think lane assist and more), putting it right up there with rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.