Maruti Suzuki to launch refreshed Brezza with Fronx 1.0L turbo Auto Jun 29, 2026

Maruti Suzuki is dropping the refreshed Brezza on July 23, 2026, with some pretty solid upgrades.

The big news? It's finally getting a turbo-petrol engine (the same 1.0-liter from the Fronx), which should make it zippier and might even help keep prices friendly thanks to tax perks.

Plus, there are fresh design tweaks like new bumpers and connected LED tail lamps inspired by the bigger Victoris SUV.