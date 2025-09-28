Next Article
Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV delivers impressive 19km/l
Auto
Maruti Suzuki's new Victoris SUV, designed with young drivers in mind, just delivered a solid 19km/l during a media drive.
The test focused on the ZXI (O) AllGrip variant and covered a 50km highway stretch with 80km/h maintained for approximately 80% of the drive—showing off its efficiency in everyday conditions.
Victoris matches ARAI's fuel economy claims
Powered by a 1462 cc K15C smart hybrid engine, the Victoris matched ARAI's fuel economy claims and comes in two new exterior colourways.
Priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it packs plenty of features and has earned five-star safety ratings from both BNCAP and GNCAP—making it an attractive pick for young Indian buyers looking for style, safety, and value.