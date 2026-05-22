Maserati plans 2 E-segment cars after 2025 sales drop
Maserati is gearing up to boost its luxury status with two new large E-segment cars, set to arrive.
The announcement comes as the brand faces a tough time: sales dropped sharply from 11,300 cars in 2024 to just over 11,100 in 2025.
More details on their comeback plan are promised for December.
Stellantis in Huawei JAC talks
Right now, Maserati sells models like the Grecale crossover and GranTurismo, priced between $85,000 and $250,000.
To shake things up, Stellantis (Maserati's parent company) is reportedly talking with Huawei and JAC about teaming up.
If it happens, JAC would handle R&D and production using Huawei's tech while Maserati sticks to design and branding, possibly leading to special models for China under the Maextro name.
Stay tuned for more updates later this year!