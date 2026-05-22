Maserati plans 2 E-segment cars after 2025 sales drop

Stellantis in Huawei JAC talks

Right now, Maserati sells models like the Grecale crossover and GranTurismo, priced between $85,000 and $250,000.

To shake things up, Stellantis (Maserati's parent company) is reportedly talking with Huawei and JAC about teaming up.

If it happens, JAC would handle R&D and production using Huawei's tech while Maserati sticks to design and branding, possibly leading to special models for China under the Maextro name.

Stay tuned for more updates later this year!