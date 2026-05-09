Maserati's new 1-off supercar pays homage to its racing roots

Maserati has unveiled a one-off supercar, the GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie 914, at the Milan Design Week 2026. The model is a tribute to the company's rich heritage and was created through its Fuoriserie personalization program. The '914' in its name refers to Maserati's founding year, 1914. This exclusive vehicle combines design, performance, and craftsmanship in an extraordinary way.

Design Design of the Maserati GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie 914 The Maserati GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie 914 is a perfect mix of race-bred elements and street-friendly details. Its body is finished in Nero Essenza, a deep black color that highlights its sculpted surfaces and aerodynamic volumes. Exposed carbon fiber on the hood, roof, and rear wing emphasizes the model's racing intent, while historic Giallo Avia Pervia accents highlight logos and styling.

Performance specs The model is powered by a Nettuno V6 engine The interior of the Maserati GT2 Stradale Fuoriserie 914 is inspired by motorsport. It features black Alcantara with contrasting yellow stitching, carbon-fiber bucket seats, and four-point harnesses. Under the hood lies Maserati's in-house-developed Nettuno V6 engine, which delivers a whopping 631hp. This powertrain enables the GT2 Stradale to go from 0-100km/h in just about 2.8 seconds and reach a top speed of over 320km/h.

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