Maserati unveils liveries marking 100 years of Trident at Monza

Fuoriserie 250F liveries, Stradale safety car

The fresh liveries are inspired by the legendary Maserati 250F, famous for winning two F1 world titles with Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1950s.

Created through Maserati's Fuoriserie program, these designs appear on both the GT2 Stradale and a one-off GT2 racer.

Plus, the GT2 Stradale is sticking around as the safety car for another season in the GT World Challenge Europe.