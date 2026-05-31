Maserati unveils liveries marking 100 years of Trident at Monza
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Maserati just dropped some eye-catching new liveries to celebrate 100 years since its Trident logo first hit the track.
The GT2 Stradale and GT2 race cars showed off these designs at Monza, marking a century since Maserati's motorsport debut and honoring their roots, starting with the Tipo 26, which won big at the 1926 Targa Florio.
Fuoriserie 250F liveries, Stradale safety car
The fresh liveries are inspired by the legendary Maserati 250F, famous for winning two F1 world titles with Juan Manuel Fangio in the 1950s.
Created through Maserati's Fuoriserie program, these designs appear on both the GT2 Stradale and a one-off GT2 racer.
Plus, the GT2 Stradale is sticking around as the safety car for another season in the GT World Challenge Europe.