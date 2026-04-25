Mathieu L'Hopitault's Kairos 3-wheeled trike features automatic crash protection systems

Kairos seeks 2029 or 2030 certification

The Kairos is expected to use a 30-kilowatt-hour solid-state battery and hit speeds up to 150km/h, with validation and certification targeted for 2029 or 2030.

The team, including designer Philippe Girardi, is still testing and searching for partners to help make it even safer.

Their big goal: inspire the whole motorcycle industry to rethink what "safe" can look like (no complicated gear required).