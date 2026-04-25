Mathieu L'Hopitault's Kairos 3-wheeled trike features automatic crash protection systems
Kairos is a new three-wheeled electric trike originally conceived by Mathieu L'Hopitault, and it's all about safer rides.
Its tilting rear wheels help you corner smoothly, while two built-in features, the Programmed Restraint Device (PRD) and Mobile Lateral Elements (MLE), aim to protect you during crashes and keep things stable on sharp turns.
The best part? These safety upgrades work automatically, so riders don't have to do anything extra.
Kairos seeks 2029 or 2030 certification
The Kairos is expected to use a 30-kilowatt-hour solid-state battery and hit speeds up to 150km/h, with validation and certification targeted for 2029 or 2030.
The team, including designer Philippe Girardi, is still testing and searching for partners to help make it even safer.
Their big goal: inspire the whole motorcycle industry to rethink what "safe" can look like (no complicated gear required).