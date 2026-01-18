This Hot Wheels kit brings 1990s Honda Civic to life 

Mattel's Brick Shop series has expanded its collection with two new kits featuring iconic Honda models: the 1990 Civic EF and the 2007 S2000. These LEGO-like models are designed at a scale of 1:32 and come with functional doors. They can also be customized further using decals and interchangeable wheel covers, making them perfect for car enthusiasts who appreciate the art of model building.

Car 1 A closer look at the 1990 Civic EF model The 1990 Civic EF, a personal favorite of many car enthusiasts, comes in a stunning Tahitian Green Pearl color. The set includes 248 pieces and also features two wheel-cover options (white and bronze), a front lip spoiler, and decals from aftermarket brands such as Sparco and K&N. This level of detail makes it an attractive option for those who want to recreate their favorite cars in miniature form.

Second model Meet the 2007 Honda S2000 Along with the Civic, Mattel also offers a 1:32 scale model of the 2007 Honda S2000. This yellow-painted replica has opening doors and comes with different wheels and decals for customization. Despite its hard-top roof and large rear wing that may resemble the track-focused S2000CR, this set likely features the removable aluminum roof introduced as an OEM option in 2001.

Advertisement