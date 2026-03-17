MATTER to launch AI-defined EVs with Iontra's battery tech
MATTER is teaming up with Iontra to add real-time battery intelligence and adaptive charging to its AI-Defined Vehicle (AIDV) platform.
This means future MATTER bikes and scooters will use AI to manage energy, keep things cool, and optimize performance, all in real time.
The company plans to roll out new models across five segments over the next 36-48 months (3-4 years).
What is MATTER's AIDV platform?
AIDV is built on a solid tech base, featuring a Hypershift gearbox, liquid-cooled motor and battery, rare-earth-free motors, and over 400 innovations (with 97 patents!).
It supports over-the-air updates so your ride keeps getting better.
Expect everything from street bikes to adventure motorcycles and electric scooters—all sharing smart hardware and software.
How will Iontra's tech help?
With Iontra's tech onboard, AIDV can predict battery aging, adapt power delivery on the fly, diagnose faults early, and even extend your battery's life through dynamic charging.
It's all about making sure your ride is safer, lasts longer, and stays fun, without you having to worry about what's happening under the hood.