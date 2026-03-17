MATTER to launch AI-defined EVs with Iontra's battery tech Auto Mar 17, 2026

MATTER is teaming up with Iontra to add real-time battery intelligence and adaptive charging to its AI-Defined Vehicle (AIDV) platform.

This means future MATTER bikes and scooters will use AI to manage energy, keep things cool, and optimize performance, all in real time.

The company plans to roll out new models across five segments over the next 36-48 months (3-4 years).