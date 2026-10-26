May lists 1974 Triumph Stag for auction on Collecting Cars
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James May is putting his 1974 Triumph Stag up for auction, the same car that starred in the show's finale, One for the Road.
If you're a fan or just love classic cars with a story, you can bid on it via Collecting Cars until October 29, 2026.
Magenta Stag restored retains 3.0-liter V-8
This magenta Triumph Stag has been restored close to its original look after filming mods were removed.
It keeps its classic 3.0-liter V-8 engine and 4-speed manual gearbox, plus a quirky speedometer from an older model.
The car's had some touch-ups (including at Richard Hammond's workshop), but expect minor panel gaps and some worn interior bits, just part of its unique journey on- and off-screen.