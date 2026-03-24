Mazda's next-gen MX-5 Miata could weigh under 1,000kg
Mazda just revealed it is targeting the next-generation MX-5 soft-top to weigh under 1,000kg (about 1000kg), making it even lighter than today's model.
Announced by executive Manabu Osuga, this new Miata is sticking with a classic gasoline engine for now and is likely a couple of years away.
Current MX-5 Miata runs on a 2.0-liter engine
The current MX-5 Miata (as of March 2026) runs on a 2.0-liter engine in North America with 181hp and comes standard with a six-speed manual, perfect for those who love to drive stick.
It gets up to 34 mpg on the highway, and starts at $30,430 (MX-5 Miata Sport 6MT).
One of the lightest modern convertible roadsters
The current MX-5 Miata's lightest North American curb weight is 1073kg, making it one of the lightest modern convertible roadsters, while rivals like BMW Z4 and Toyota GR86 are either coupe-only or being discontinued.
If you're into lightweight cars that are fun to drive, Mazda's keeping that spirit alive.