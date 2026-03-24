Mazda's next-gen MX-5 Miata could weigh under 1,000kg Auto Mar 24, 2026

Mazda just revealed it is targeting the next-generation MX-5 soft-top to weigh under 1,000kg (about 1000kg), making it even lighter than today's model.

Announced by executive Manabu Osuga, this new Miata is sticking with a classic gasoline engine for now and is likely a couple of years away.