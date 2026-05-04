McLaren reveals MCL-HY GTR track-only hypercar with 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6
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McLaren just revealed the MCL-HY GTR, a limited-run hypercar built only for racetracks.
It's based on its upcoming Le Mans racer and packs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 making about 730hp (no hybrid bits, so it's lighter and all about pure speed).
Deliveries start in late 2027.
Buyers join McLaren 'Project: Endurance' program
If you snag one of these, you're in for more than just a car: you join McLaren's "Project: Endurance" program.
That means access to behind-the-scenes McLaren Racing operations, plus professional coaching, a two-year track-driving program at world-class circuits, your own pit crew, and engineering support, all set up so you can just show up and drive.