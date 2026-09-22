McLaren's new logo pays homage to its founder
What's the story
McLaren has unveiled a new logo for its next-generation cars, taking inspiration from the signage on founder Bruce McLaren's New Zealand workshop. The minimalist 'wordmark' will feature across all company cars, merchandise, and digital channels as part of an expansion plan. The first car to sport this new branding is the McLaren 6GT, which was revealed last month at Monterey Car Week in California.
Strategy
McLaren's plans ahead
McLaren's new logo is adapted from the one that adorned Bruce McLaren's family workshop in Auckland, New Zealand.
The company plans to expand its UK business with a second factory, start building engines in-house, and add new front-engined models including an SUV.
Chief Creative Officer David Woodhouse said Bruce's "maverick spirit" greatly influenced the company's repositioning and rebranding efforts.
Design
New typeface and color scheme introduced
The new logo also debuts a bespoke company typeface, McLaren Sans, which will be used uniformly across all applications.
The 'Speedmark' motif from McLaren's current logo will remain as a "little identifier," but the wordmark will take dominance.
Along with the rebranding, McLaren is also changing its corporate color schemes to a "more midnight" theme dominated by darker colors to signify luxury and premium quality.