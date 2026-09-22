McLaren unveils new logo, signals move beyond its sports cars
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McLaren just revealed a fresh logo that mixes old-school vibes with a modern twist.
The iconic Speedmark is still front and center (think aerodynamic car wings), but now it's paired with lettering inspired by a service station in Remuera, New Zealand.
This update isn't just about looks; it marks McLaren's move to branch out beyond its usual sports cars.
McLaren plans SUV before 2030
With this rebrand, McLaren is gearing up for big changes, like launching an SUV before 2030 and exploring models with more seats.
The new logo will debut on the upcoming McL 6GT, helping keep the brand feeling unified across cars, racing, and digital spaces as it grows.