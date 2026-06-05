Meet Nuvolari, Audi's most powerful production car ever

Specs

The car can clock a top speed of over 350km/h

The Nuvolari can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of over 350km/h. It also comes with a battery pack of 7.3kWh, which allows for short-distance electric driving. The car features an adaptive rear wing that adjusts automatically based on the drive mode selected by the driver, providing an extra boost of downforce when needed.