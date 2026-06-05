Meet Nuvolari, Audi's most powerful production car ever
What's the story
Audi has unveiled its latest supercar, the Nuvolari. The new model is named after legendary Italian driver Tazio Nuvolari, who won races for Auto Union (now Audi) in the late 1930s. The Nuvolari is a plug-in hybrid that combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with three axial-flux electric motors. Together, they produce an astonishing 987hp.
Specs
The car can clock a top speed of over 350km/h
The Nuvolari can go from 0-100km/h in just 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of over 350km/h. It also comes with a battery pack of 7.3kWh, which allows for short-distance electric driving. The car features an adaptive rear wing that adjusts automatically based on the drive mode selected by the driver, providing an extra boost of downforce when needed.
Availability
Limited production run of just 499 units
Audi has announced that it will produce only 499 units of the Nuvolari, with deliveries starting in the first half of 2027. It starts at €600,000 in Germany. The new model marks a departure from Audi's previous mid-engine performance cars, such as the R8.