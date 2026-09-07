Tewolde Gebremariam takes charge as CEO of Air India
What's the story
Tewolde Gebremariam has taken charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Air India, a Tata Group-owned airline. He replaces Campbell Wilson. Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran hosted an employee town hall today to welcome Gebremariam and mark a new chapter in the airline's transformation journey. The event was attended by employees who welcomed their new leader.
Leadership
Expertise to bolster Air India's technical capabilities
Gebremariam, who previously served as the chief of Ethiopian Airlines, is expected to bring his vast experience in building operational and engineering capabilities to Air India.
He will focus on strengthening the airline's technical organization and maintenance systems as it prepares to operate a much larger fleet.
This leadership change comes at a time when Air India is under pressure to improve safety standards, operational reliability, and financial performance.
Early challenges
Gebremariam to be guided by industry veterans initially
In his first few months, Gebremariam will be guided by Chandrasekaran and former Air India chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola.
The airline posted a loss of over ₹26,000 crore for FY26 and is now seeking ₹10,000 crore in fresh equity infusion from its owners Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.
Despite these challenges, Gebremariam will have considerable autonomy to implement necessary measures to ensure the airline's safety and sustainability.