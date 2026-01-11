This miniature Nissan Skyline GT-R is bound to turn heads

The Nissan Skyline GT-R, especially the R32 generation produced from 1989 to 1994, is a legend in the world of motorsports. Known as "Godzilla" in Australia , this car dominated touring-car racing. Now, at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Rocket Bunny has unveiled an adorable mini version of this iconic model. But don't be fooled by its looks; it is actually a Suzuki kei car underneath.

Design inspiration Rocket Bunny's unique creation The new creation from bodywork-specialist Rocket Bunny is a Suzuki Twin, a small and basic commuter car. It is also the first kei car to come with hybrid power. This mini version of the R32 Skyline GT-R has just 27hp from its three-cylinder, 660cc engine. This is way less than what you'd find in a mid-weight motorcycle.

Creative showcase A glimpse into Rocket Bunny's creativity The mini R32 is not just a car, but a testament to the creativity of Rocket Bunny's founder, Kei Miura. The body kit for this unique vehicle was built in just two weeks. There are also plans to make it commercially available and possibly convert it into rear-wheel drive in the future.