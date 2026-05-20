This new Mercedes EV hits 100km/h in just 2 seconds

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its first-ever all-electric AMG GT model, the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door. The new vehicle marks a major departure from the brand's traditional V8 engine, opting for a fully electric powertrain instead. It will be available in two variants: GT55 and GT63. The latter pumps out as much as 1,153hp and 2,000Nm of torque. It can go from 0-100km/h in just 2 seconds.

Design evolution The design is heavily influenced by aerodynamics The new AMG GT 4-Door borrows heavily from the AMG GT XX concept, especially in terms of its roofline and grille. However, it also features a rear window (unlike the concept) and a taillight strip similar to other recent Mercedes models. The car's design is heavily influenced by aerodynamics with two active aero elements: a speed-activated rear spoiler and an extending rear diffuser - contributing to an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.22.

Cabin details The interior features a unique Sky Control panoramic glass roof The interior of the new AMG GT 4-Door is a treat for tech lovers. It comes with an angled driver display with air vents hidden behind it, flowing into a passenger screen. The cabin is made of leather, carbon fiber, and metal materials that give it a premium feel. The car also features Sky Control panoramic glass roof with embedded LEDs displaying the AMG logo for a unique nighttime effect.

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