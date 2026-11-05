Mercedes-Benz adds ₹200cr in India, totals ₹3,200cr, says Ola Kallenius

Between January and September 2026, Mercedes-Benz sold 15,190 cars in India, an 8% jump from last year.

Even though luxury cars make up just over 1% of the market here, there's a lot of room to grow.

Its Pune plant now builds over 11 models using local parts like engines and axles.

Plus, its R&D center is now their second-biggest outside Germany and plays a big role in shaping Mercedes's global future.