Mercedes-Benz adds ₹200cr in India, totals ₹3,200cr, says Ola Kallenius
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Mercedes-Benz is putting another ₹200 crore into its India operations, taking its total investment here to ₹3,200 crore.
The company's global chairman, Ola Kallenius, says it's counting on Indian suppliers for its worldwide business and is hopeful for record sales if the current momentum continues.
Mercedes-Benz India expands sales production R&D
Between January and September 2026, Mercedes-Benz sold 15,190 cars in India, an 8% jump from last year.
Even though luxury cars make up just over 1% of the market here, there's a lot of room to grow.
Its Pune plant now builds over 11 models using local parts like engines and axles.
Plus, its R&D center is now their second-biggest outside Germany and plays a big role in shaping Mercedes's global future.