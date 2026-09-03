Mercedes-Benz bringing multiple new models to India over coming years
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Mercedes-Benz just announced it's bringing several new car models to India over the next few years.
CEO Ola Kallenius shared the news at SIAM's Annual Convention 2026, saying this move highlights how important India has become for the brand.
Kallenius highlights India's tech and talent
Kallenius called India a major source of creativity and creation, talent, intelligence, competence, technological ecosystem, as well as a growing production supply ecosystem, and even compared its industrial potential to Germany's.
He said Mercedes-Benz will keep adapting its operations here to make the most of local opportunities.
More Mercedes-Benz EVs and hybrids expected
Mercedes-Benz has already rolled out a few electric vehicles in India, and with these upcoming launches, expect more EVs and hybrids as part of their push for greener mobility.