Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet is back—now with 4 doors

You get two choices: a turbocharged inline-six (443hp) in the G 550 or a beastly V8 (577hp) in the AMG G 63. Both versions come ready for adventure with triple differential locks and a "Transparent Hood" camera that helps you see obstacles off-road.

Pricing & who's it for?

Starting at around $208,000 for the AMG G 63, expect the Cabriolet to cost even more due to its rarity.

If you love unique rides—or just want something few others will ever own—this could be your dream SUV.

Collectors are already eyeing it thanks to limited availability worldwide, based on historical trends and secondary market behavior.