Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet is back—now with 4 doors
The legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabriolet has been confirmed to return, this time as a four-door convertible.
It keeps the classic boxy look, retractable soft-top, and iconic rear spare wheel.
With demand for the G-Class still strong since its 2018 redesign (especially for AMG models), Mercedes is giving fans something new to get excited about.
Powertrains & cool features
You get two choices: a turbocharged inline-six (443hp) in the G 550 or a beastly V8 (577hp) in the AMG G 63.
Both versions come ready for adventure with triple differential locks and a "Transparent Hood" camera that helps you see obstacles off-road.
Pricing & who's it for?
Starting at around $208,000 for the AMG G 63, expect the Cabriolet to cost even more due to its rarity.
If you love unique rides—or just want something few others will ever own—this could be your dream SUV.
Collectors are already eyeing it thanks to limited availability worldwide, based on historical trends and secondary market behavior.