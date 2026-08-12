Mercedes-Benz India launches XENTRY AI scanner for automated vehicle checks
Auto
Mercedes-Benz India just launched the XENTRY Vehicle Scanner, making it the first carmaker in India to use AI for automated vehicle checks.
The scanner uses a 360-degree camera to spot exterior damage and sends the captured images to the Mercedes-Benz cloud for analysis, so your car gets checked faster and smarter.
Mercedes-Benz Service Select and Mumbai center
Alongside the scanner, Mercedes-Benz introduced "Service Select" for vehicles that are seven years old or more, offering up to 25% off on select parts plus a two-year warranty on parts.
They've also opened a huge new service center in Mumbai with 34 bays and a 6,000 sq ft spare-parts area, part of their push to make servicing easier across India.