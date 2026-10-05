Mercedes-Benz India logs 1,000+ CLA-Electric orders and record Jan-Sep sales
Mercedes-Benz India's new CLA Electric is already a hit, racking up more than 1,000 orders, even though buyers will need to wait until March 2027 to get their cars due to supply issues.
This buzz comes as the company celebrates its best-ever January-September sales in India, with numbers up 8% from last year.
Mercedes-Benz India EV sales up 16%
Since its April launch, the CLA Electric has helped drive a 16% jump in Mercedes's EV sales this year. The EQS Maybach SUV also saw a huge 68% sales boost.
With more cars on the way and BMW going electric too, Mercedes expects EVs could make up around 20-25% of its sales next year, if supply improves.
Meanwhile, diesel models still make up about 40%.
Mercedes-Benz India to launch GLC Electric
Mercedes isn't stopping here: it's gearing up to launch the GLC Electric next, expanding its lineup.