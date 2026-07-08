Mercedes-Benz India posts record H1 sales at 9,768 units
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz India has announced its best-ever first-half sales performance in the Indian market. The company sold a total of 9,768 vehicles during H1 2026, marking a year-on-year growth of 9%. The German luxury carmaker also reported its highest-ever Q2 sales with 4,637 units sold between April and June this year. This is a 10% increase over the same period last year when it had sold 4,238 units.
Market impact
New product launches drive sales growth
Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, credited the company's growth to new product launches. He said that the new V-Class and CLA BEV were instrumental in driving their best-ever H1 and Q2 sales. The CLA BEV has also helped boost Mercedes-Benz's electric vehicle penetration to 14% in Q2 2026.
Sales surge
Top-end luxury segment sees over 20% sales increase
The top-end luxury segment, which includes vehicles priced above ₹1.4 crore, has seen a sales increase of over 20% in H1 2026. In fact, 28% of all luxury cars sold by Mercedes-Benz India during this period were from the top-end category. The waiting period for some models in this segment ranges between four months to a year for products like the AMG G 63.
Segment performance
Core segment also plays major role in H1 performance
Mercedes-Benz India's core segment, which includes C-Class and E-Class LWB sedans as well as GLC and GLE SUVs, also played a major role in their H1 and Q2 sales. The entry luxury segment saw a 29% growth in Q2 2026, thanks to the all-new CLA BEV and other products like the GLA SUV.