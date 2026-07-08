Mercedes-Benz India posts record H1 sales at 9,768 units

Sales surge

Top-end luxury segment sees over 20% sales increase

The top-end luxury segment, which includes vehicles priced above ₹1.4 crore, has seen a sales increase of over 20% in H1 2026. In fact, 28% of all luxury cars sold by Mercedes-Benz India during this period were from the top-end category. The waiting period for some models in this segment ranges between four months to a year for products like the AMG G 63.