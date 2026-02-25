Mercedes-Benz India recalls over 140 cars: Here's why

If you own a CLE made between September 2024 and March 2025, an AMG CLE from December 2024 to March 2025, or an AMG C-Class built between late October and late November 2024, your car could be on the list.

What should you do?

Mercedes says: head to your service center to have the issue addressed; the concerned part will be fixed or replaced free of cost.

Until it's fixed, don't count on ESA to step in during emergencies.

If you're unsure whether your car is affected or need more info, reach out to your dealership—they'll help you sort it out.