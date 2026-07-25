You can now buy Mercedes-Benz's E25-compliant cars in India
What's the story
Mercedes-Benz has started rolling out E25-compliant vehicles in the Indian market. The move comes in line with the government's push for greater adoption of domestically produced biofuels and lesser reliance on imported crude oil. The company's Managing Director and CEO, Santosh Iyer, said they have updated their portfolio to meet future fuel regulations.
E25 compliance
All cars sold in India since January are E25 compliant
Iyer revealed that all cars sold by the company in India since the start of this year are E25 compliant.
He said, "We have done E25 so that in case the government decides in the future, the cars are already ready."
This transition to E25 compliance is part of a larger strategy to meet future fuel and emission standards while offering a diverse range of powertrains for Indian luxury car buyers.
Fuel regulations
Indian government mandates E20 fuel from April 2026
The Indian government has mandated the use of E20 (20% ethanol in petrol) across the country from April 2026.
While tests have begun for using E25 petrol on vehicles, there is no official word on when this fuel will be introduced in India.
Mercedes-Benz said customer demand in India is still divided between conventional internal combustion engine models and electric vehicles, prompting a mix of technologies from Mercedes-Benz.
Market trends
Electric vehicles gaining traction in India
In segments where Mercedes-Benz sells all-electric options, these variants have gained a share of 22-25%.
Iyer emphasized that if you have the right product, value, and price proposition, consumers are ready to shift to electric.
However, he also noted that 75% of consumers are still buying combustion engine cars for which they have an E25 compliant gasoline option.