Mercedes-Benz India to raise car prices in July citing forex
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Mercedes-Benz India is planning to raise its car prices for the third time this year, starting July.
The main reason? Fluctuating foreign exchange rates are making things tough, according to managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer.
He reassured that supply chain delays are under control thanks to buffer stocks.
CLA 250+ EV secures 400+ bookings
Even with the price bumps, interest in Mercedes remains high, especially among younger Indians.
The new CLA 250+ electric vehicle, priced at ₹59 lakh with a range of 792km, has already racked up over 400 bookings.
Iyer shared that about 60% of these are from first-time luxury car buyers, mostly Gen Z and millennials, showing that premium cars still have serious appeal for the next generation.