Mercedes-Benz India to raise car prices in July citing forex

CLA 250+ EV secures 400+ bookings

Even with the price bumps, interest in Mercedes remains high, especially among younger Indians.

The new CLA 250+ electric vehicle, priced at ₹59 lakh with a range of 792km, has already racked up over 400 bookings.

Iyer shared that about 60% of these are from first-time luxury car buyers, mostly Gen Z and millennials, showing that premium cars still have serious appeal for the next generation.