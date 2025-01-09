What's the story

Mercedes-Benz India has recorded its highest-ever annual sales since it started operations in the country three decades ago.

The luxury carmaker delivered a total of 19,565 cars in 2024, achieving a remarkable year-on-year (YoY) growth of 12.4%, as announced by CEO Santosh Iyer today.

The first half of the year witnessed 9% growth in the luxury car market, with Mercedes-Benz beating the trend by quite a margin.