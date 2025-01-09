What's the story

Xpeng Aero HT, a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Xpeng, has unveiled its futuristic "modular flying car" at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The vehicle, called the Land Aircraft Carrier, is a one-of-a-kind combination of an electric minivan and a compact eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft.

The company plans to start mass production this year and has already received 3,000 intent orders for the vehicle.

The Land Aircraft Carrier is priced "below $300,000," the company says.