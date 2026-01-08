Next Article
Mercedes-Benz keeps A-Class rolling in Hungary until 2028
Auto
Mercedes-Benz is keeping its popular A-Class around a bit longer, moving production from Germany to Hungary's Kecskemet plant through 2028.
This frees up the German factory to focus on newer models like the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake, as well as the next-generation GLA—which will offer both traditional engines and electric versions starting in 2027.
What's next for Mercedes's compact cars?
The B-Class minivan is being retired with no replacement, signaling a shift in strategy.
Mercedes is working on a new entry-level model below the CLA, plus a "Little G"—a downsized G-Class SUV that'll come with both gas and electric options.