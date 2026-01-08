Mercedes-Benz keeps A-Class rolling in Hungary until 2028 Auto Jan 08, 2026

Mercedes-Benz is keeping its popular A-Class around a bit longer, moving production from Germany to Hungary's Kecskemet plant through 2028.

This frees up the German factory to focus on newer models like the CLA and CLA Shooting Brake, as well as the next-generation GLA—which will offer both traditional engines and electric versions starting in 2027.