Mercedes-Benz launches 1st Maybach plug-in hybrid in India at ₹3.35cr
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Mercedes-Benz just dropped the Maybach S 580e in India, starting at ₹3.35 crore and limited to only 30 units for now.
This is the first plug-in hybrid Maybach here, blending classic luxury with an electric range of nearly 100km, so you get that smooth, silent drive without giving up any of the opulence.
Maybach S 580e hybrid 585hp
You're looking at signature Maybach style: think illuminated grille, two-tone paint, plush Nappa leather seats, and a cabin loaded with tech like the MBUX Superscreen and a Burmester sound system with 31 speakers.
Under the hood is a powerful hybrid setup (585hp) that lets you cruise up to 140km per hour on electric mode alone.
Safety isn't forgotten either: there are 15 airbags and smart driver assist features to keep things comfy and secure.