Mercedes-Benz launches updated S-Class PHEV in India June 15 ₹2cr+ Auto May 25, 2026

Mercedes-Benz is rolling out the updated S-Class in India on June 15, starting at over ₹2 crore.

This new version brings a plug-in hybrid option for the first time, with gasoline and diesel models to follow.

Expect a bolder look with a larger illuminated grille, sharper micro-LED headlights, and sleek taillights, plus fresh alloy wheels and new paint choices.