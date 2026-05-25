Mercedes-Benz launches updated S-Class PHEV in India June 15 ₹2cr+
Auto
Mercedes-Benz is rolling out the updated S-Class in India on June 15, starting at over ₹2 crore.
This new version brings a plug-in hybrid option for the first time, with gasoline and diesel models to follow.
Expect a bolder look with a larger illuminated grille, sharper micro-LED headlights, and sleek taillights, plus fresh alloy wheels and new paint choices.
S-Class Superscreen runs MB OS
Step inside for a seriously upgraded cabin featuring the "Superscreen" dashboard with three displays, including a big 14.4-inch touchscreen.
The latest MB OS powers things like over-the-air updates, ChatGPT integration, and even facial recognition for security and video calls.
Safety also gets an upgrade thanks to more advanced driver assistance tech and improved connectivity.